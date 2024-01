NBU lowers official hryvnia rate by 5.73 kopecks to 37.5825 UAH/USD

The National Bank of Ukraine has lowered the official hryvnia rate for January 26-28 by 5.73 kopecks to 37.5825 UAH/USD.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the previous trading day, the NBU lowered the official hryvnia rate for January 25 by 7.08 kopecks to 37.5252 UAH/USD.

Official hryvnia rate to foreign currencies:

Official rate GBP 1 47.8162 USD 1 37.5825 CHF 1 43.4279 JPY 10 2.5437 RUB 10 4.2121 EUR 1 40.9161

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.