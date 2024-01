Astarta (Kyiv), one of the largest sugar producers in Ukraine, increased sugar production by 34%, or 95,000 tons, to 377,000 tons in the sugar-making season of 2023, compared to the last year's season.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, five sugar plants of the holding processed 2.7 million tons of sugar beet grown in the fields of the agricultural holding and its partner agricultural producers, and produced 377,000 tons of sugar from it. The processing season-2023, which lasted 130 days, became the best in terms of processed raw materials and sugar produced over the past 5 years," the report said.

In 2022, Astarta produced 282,000 tons of sugar.

Also, the holding's agricultural enterprises collected 200,000 tons of corn with a yield of 10.35 tons per hectare (+16.2% over 2022) and 2.2 million tons of sugar beet with a yield of 57.61 tons per hectare (+2.6% over 2022).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2023, Astarta decreased its net profit by 10%, or by EUR 6.1 million, to EUR 55.967 million year over year.

The company cultivates about 220,000 hectares in seven regions, has six sugar factories, dairy farms for 22,000 cows, and a bioenergy complex in Hlobyne, Poltava Region, which forms an industrial cycle with a sugar factory and a soybean processing plant.

40% of the holding company Astarta Holding N.V. is controlled by Viktor Ivanchyk through Cypriot Albacon Ventures Limited and 29.9% by Canadian Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.