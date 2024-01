AFU have more and more tools and opportunities to reach enemy where they do not expect it – Air Force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have more and more tools and opportunities to reach the enemy where he does not expect it.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the AFU, Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram.

"The Air Force has beaten, is beating, and will beat the enemy, wherever it is, will protect our citizens from the enemy's terrorist attacks," Oleshchuk emphasized.

He recalled that Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and other frontline regions are under fire from enemy missiles, bombs, and drones every day and every night.

"The Air Force is doing everything to get the enemy both in the sky and on the ground. You read our reports. Many russian planes and crews will never be able to terrorize our people again. They are destroyed! We have more and more tools and capabilities to get the enemy where he does not expect it!" emphasized the commander of the Air Force of the AFU.

He noted that during the day of January 24, russian propaganda directed a fake flow of information to an external audience, trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community.

"The purpose of the propaganda is obvious – they want to reduce international support for our state. It will not work! Ukraine has the right to protect and destroy the aggressor's means of air attack," wrote Oleshchuk.

He also reported that on the evening of January 24, another enemy attack with Shaheds was repelled.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, how the russian A-50 anti-aircraft missile was lured into a trap by the Sea of Azov with the help of Patriot and S-300 systems.

The defense forces of southern Ukraine showed a video of the last flight "into the zone of no return" of the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, which was shot down as a result of a special operation in the Azov region together with the Il-22.

The spokesperson for the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, informed that the affected Il-22 air control center of the enemy landed in the russian city of Anapa, Krasnodar Krai, but it is not subject to recovery.