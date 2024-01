Overnight into January 25, russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with 14 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type and five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that the occupiers launched Shaheds from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia, and Cape Chauda, temporarily occupied Crimea. They also used S-300 missiles from the Belgorod Oblast and occupied Donetsk Region.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the movement of several UAVs of the Shahed type from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the number of injured as a result of the russian missile attack on Hirnyk in the Donetsk Region has increased to nine, including two children. In addition, two people were killed as a result of the attack. The search and rescue operation has been completed.

In addition, today, January 24, defenders destroyed two russian missiles over the Dniprovskyi District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Debris fell on an enterprise in the regional center. In addition, a man was injured.