Ukraine negotiating with EU on possible changes to migration rules in order to return most Ukrainians - media

Ukraine is conducting preliminary negotiations with the European Union on possible changes to the EU migration rules, which would allow returning to the homeland a large number of Ukrainians hiding from war in European countries.

It was reported by Politico with reference to two European diplomats with knowledge of this issue.

The publication reports that in an effort to create conditions that stimulate the return of people, the Ukrainian authorities are conducting preliminary discussions,

The interlocutors of the publication said that in advance of negotiations, the Ukrainian authorities want to understand what the EU rules will look like in 2025.

In March 2025, the temporary protection that the EU provides to refugees from Ukraine expires. It was supposed to end this year, but the European countries extended it for another year.

Diplomats said that although Kyiv did not make a formal request to Brussels to encourage the return of refugees, representatives of the Ukrainian leadership are applying some pressure to tighten future rules for the return of people.

"For now, this is not a concrete ask from Ukraine's government, but more exploratory,” the publication quoted one of the diplomats as saying.

Another source also suggested that after the mobilization bill was adopted in Ukraine, Kyiv's pressure on Brussels could increase.

Politico reports that tomorrow, January 25, EU migration ministers intend to discuss alternative ways for millions of Ukrainians seeking asylum.

If the bloc decides to allow Ukrainian refugees to stay while the war continues, they could commission the European Commission to create a new system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 23, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhii Leshchenko called on EU countries to stop providing assistance to refugees from Ukraine so that they return to their homeland.

According to him, with the provision of Western air defense systems to Ukraine, it has become much safer to live in cities 30-40 kilometers from the front line.

We also reported that as of November 2023, there were 4.2 million Ukrainians with temporary protection status in the European Union.