Chinese police crack down on specific crimes in 2023

Chinese police mounted a robust campaign against illegal activities in food and drug safety, environmental protection, and intellectual property rights in 2023, initiating investigations into 113,000 cases of crimes in these sectors.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The police targeted offenses, including the misuse of food additives beyond prescribed limits and the illegal addition of non-food substances. They also fought crimes of the production and sale of counterfeit or substandard food through e-commerce platforms and live-streaming.

Police cracked down on the production and sale of counterfeit and inferior medicines for vulnerable groups, such as seniors and children, to safeguard public health.

Meanwhile, special operations were launched to counter crimes against environmental resources, including pollution, illegal mining, theft of sea sand, and offenses related to the endangerment of precious wildlife and criminal activities involving nationally protected plants.

Police also intensified efforts to fight counterfeiting and infringement crimes in critical sectors directly affecting public health and safety. These sectors encompass children's products, household appliances, automotive components, and construction materials.