Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told about the measures taken to implement Ukraine's policy within the UN at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

Arseniy Pushkarenko, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, announced this.

According to his information, there was an active discussion of a complex of issues. In particular, with the participation of Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN (1997-2001, 2015-2019) Volodymyr Yelchenko, the legitimacy of the russian federation's presence among UN member states and in the Security Council was discussed. As a result, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada decided to turn to colleagues from the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of the UN member countries to consider supporting the issue of canceling russia's membership in the Organization.

Arguing this position, Arseniy Pushkarenko recalled russia's arbitrary declaration of itself as the successor of the USSR in the UN. Thus, it won a seat not only in the General Assembly of the Organization, but also in the Security Council, where it has the right of veto, which it has actively used for the past 30 years. For example, during the war in Yugoslavia or Syria, where russia openly supported or itself committed crimes of genocide.

"The UN Charter in force to this day states "USSR". There is no such state as russia there. And this is logical. Since the founders of the United Nations Organization included the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR) and the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSSR), but the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) did not. This means that the letter of the russian president Boris Yeltsin on russia's acquisition of membership in the UN as the legal successor of the USSR is a manipulation with which, unfortunately, the majority agreed. In order for the russian federation to acquire full membership in the Organization, it must undergo a mandatory procedure in accordance with Article 4 of the UN Charter," the parliamentarian added.

According to the treaty "On Legal Succession", signed on December 4, 1991, russia became the legal successor of the USSR exclusively in matters of foreign debts and assets, but not membership in international organizations. All other republics of the Soviet Union, being also legal successors of the USSR in accordance with this Treaty, went through the established procedure of acquiring membership in international organizations, in particular the UN. At the same time, Ukraine and Belarus, as founding countries, are there by right.

As Arseniy Pushkarenko stated, during the meeting of the Committee, the minimum task for Ukrainian diplomacy was to stop the powers of russia in the UN through the Committee for Verification of Powers in the UN. At least until the settlement of the issue of the acquisition of membership of the russian federation in the Organization. After all, the basic condition for membership in the UN according to the current Charter is the peace-loving nature of the candidate country.

"There have already been precedents for the suspension of UN membership in history. At one time, the powers of Hungary in 1956-59 and the Republic of South Africa were suspended for 20 years in connection with the operation of the apartheid regime in the country," Arseniy Pushkarenko recalled.