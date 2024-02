An employee works on a circuit board production line of an electronics company in Zhangzhou, Fujian province. Photo/Xinhua.

A State-level employment campaign will be carried out nationwide to help migrant workers find jobs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The campaign, which will begin this month and run until early April, will urge employers to offer about 30 million jobs to migrant workers, the ministry announced on a news conference held in Beijing.

Apart from promoting the well-organized employment of these workers, the campaign also aims to encourage them to either find jobs near their hometowns or return to their hometowns to start their own businesses, the ministry said.

China's job market was steady last year, with the average surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas sitting at around 5.2 percent, decreasing by 0.4 of a percentage point from the previous year, the latest figures show.

In addition, 12.44 million new urban jobs were created last year, the ministry said.