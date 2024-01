The Cabinet of Ministers again banned the circulation of Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline and diesel fuel.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Amendments have been made to the Technical Regulation on the requirements for automobile gasoline, diesel, marine and boiler fuels, in particular, in terms of restoring the requirements for fuel quality at a level not lower than Euro-5, implementing the provisions of the European Union legislation on the ban on the sale of leaded gasoline and establishing requirements for fuel used in road vehicles and non-road mobile machinery (including inland waterway vessels), agricultural and forestry tractors and recreational vessels," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the circulation of Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline and diesel fuel during martial law.

It was noted that this decision will allow to attract additional fuel resources for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, agricultural machinery and motor vehicles.