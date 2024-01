In russia, the database of the Planeta far eastern scientific research center of space hydrometeorology was destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that this federal-level enterprise receives and processes data from satellites and also provides relevant products to more than 50 state entities, including the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation.

"The attack against the Far Eastern (the largest of the three) branch of the Planeta was carried out by cyber-patriot volunteers from the BO Team group. The consequences are devastating!" said the Defense Intelligence.

It is noted that penetration into the database of the center made it possible to destroy 280 servers involved in the common network.

"The amount of destroyed information is about two petabytes (200 million gigabytes) of data. The value of the digital array lost by russia may amount to at least USD 10 million. Among the destroyed are weather and satellite data, which were actively used by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergencies of the russian federation, Roscosmos, and a number of other agencies of the aggressor state, as well as unique research developed over the years," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence reported that the operation of the supercomputers equipped with the Far Eastern center is paralyzed and cannot be fully restored.

"One such computing device, together with the software, costs USD 350,000. In the conditions of tough sanctions against russia, it is practically impossible to get such software again. Along with data warehouses, servers, and computers, the air conditioning and humidification systems, as well as emergency regulation, were paralyzed as a result of the cyberattack," adds the Defense Intelligence.

The Defense Intelligence also informed about a bonus: the russian station in the Arctic on the island of Bolshevik was completely cut off from the network. According to the Defense Intelligence, this station performs important tasks in the military sphere of the russian federation.

"In general, dozens of strategic companies of the russian federation, which work for "defense" and play a key role in supporting the russian occupying forces, will remain without critically important information and services for a long time," the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) assures.

It was also reported that the military intelligence of Ukraine recently conducted a successful cyber-special operation against the Federal Air Transport Agency of the russian federation ("Rosaviation") and gained access to closed official data of the russian agency.