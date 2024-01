The United States plans to allocate more than USD 11.8 billion in aid to Ukraine to support its economy during the war.

According to Reuters, United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen informed Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal about this initiative.

The administration of the U.S. President expresses its intention to direct significant financial resources to help Ukraine in the conditions of hostilities. It is noted that these funds are intended for solving government expenses and supporting economic processes in the country.

In the statement of the U.S. Department of the Treasury after the virtual meeting of the representatives of the two countries, Yellen emphasized the importance of the rapid implementation of financial assistance from the Congress for Ukraine.

The U.S. hopes that other countries will also join in providing aid to Ukraine. "Donor countries" are projected to provide about three-quarters of Ukraine's required external funding in 2024, which will support vital government initiatives, including hospitals, schools, and emergency response services.

In the statement of the Ministry of Finance of the United States, it was noted that the financial support of Ukraine is necessary for its successful struggle on the battlefield. It is also considered a manifestation of the determination of the U.S. and its allies to protect the country's territorial sovereignty and democratic freedoms.

The Treasury adds that providing financial assistance to Ukraine will contribute to the victory of the war and the protection of U.S. national security interests in the international arena.

