To destroy the TU-22M3 in Soltsy, russia, a group of Ukrainian soldiers had to cover 600 km on foot – Defense

In August 2023, a Ukrainian intelligence group penetrated russian territory, destroyed a russian Tu-22M3 bomber, and disabled two more. The group was commanded by Colonel Oleh Babii.

This is reported on the website of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In order to destroy the russian bombers, Ukrainian scouts covered more than 600 kilometers of enemy territory on foot," the report says.

The Defense Intelligence said that Colonel Oleh Babii was killed while performing the combat mission.

"The last task accomplished by Oleh Babii's intelligence group was the destruction and disabling of three russian TU-22M3 bombers - significantly disrupted the plans of the military and political leadership of the russian federation to conduct missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and, in fact, completely destabilized the operation of airfields and long-range aviation bases," noted the Defense Intelligence.

Returning to the territory under the control of Ukraine, the reconnaissance group of Oleh Babii was ambushed and engaged in an unequal battle with the russian invaders.

"In this battle on August 30, 2023, while covering the departure of his comrades-in-arms, Ukrainian scout Oleh Babii received a lethal wound and died," the Defense Intelligence said.

For his heroic feat, Babii was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the posthumous award of the Golden Star Order.

According to the Defense Intelligence, from the first days of the full-scale invasion of the russians, he organized and carried out special operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the territory of the enemy. To his credit, there are nine successful reconnaissance forays into the enemy's rear, twelve special measures for the organization and support of the movement of the resistance in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and behind the enemy's rear.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the bomber was destroyed, and the other planes were relocated.