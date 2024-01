On January 23, the military aggressor state of the russian federation fired 101 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 524 shells from mortars, artillery, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, a preschool educational institution, and the territory of the plant in Beryslav.

As a result of russian aggression, four people were killed, and six more were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 22, russian occupation forces in Berislav, Kherson Region, dropped explosives from a drone on a man who was riding a motorcycle on the street.

The head of the Oleshky Town Military Administration, Tetiana Hasanenko, said that the local population is dying every day in the occupied left-bank Kherson Region, as part of the communities were at the epicenter of hostilities.

Also, on the morning of January 15 in Kherson, trolleybuses did not go on their routes because the russians' night shelling damaged the cables and contact network.