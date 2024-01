Russia has brought the second underwater missile carrier, equipped with Kalibr missiles, into the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Telegram of the South Defense Forces.

"In the Black Sea, the number of enemy missile carriers has increased to three. Another submarine has been put on combat duty. Thus, a small missile ship and two submarines have a total equipment of 16 Kalibr missiles," the South Defense Forces said in a statement.

It is reported that such maneuvers by enemy ships are aimed at increasing the missile threat in the Black Sea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of January 20, there were two enemy ships in the Black Sea; one of them is a missile carrier with eight Kalibr missiles.

Earlier, it was also reported that the South Operational Command explained why the russians were forced to save money on Kalibr missiles. This may be due to the problems of replenishment of their supplies and logistics for the enemy fleet due to the actions of the Defense Forces in the Black Sea region.

It is also reported that the russian Navy still keeps them closer to Novorossiysk.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state of the russian federation will open a permanent base of the Navy in Abkhazia as early as 2024, the secretary of the Security Council of the unrecognized republic Sergey Shamba said.