In the russian city of Vladivostok, explosions sounded at two electrical substations, after which fires began there.

It was reported by the russian Telegram channel ASTRA.

The reasons why the fires occurred were not reported.

Locals say they saw a flash of light and heard a sound similar to an explosion. After that, a fire began.

They post a video overlooking the electrical substations. It is noticeable how the fire breaks out, and electricity disappears in neighboring houses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 20-21, unknown drones attacked an oil terminal in the village of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region of the russian federation.

Later it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on the terminal in Ust-Luga.

Recall, on January 11, the authorities of the Belgorod Region of the russian federation reported the attack of an allegedly Ukrainian drone that hit an object of energy infrastructure.

After that, local residents noticed how the military were transporting an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to the Leningrad Region.