President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada establish the voluntary receipt of a passport of the russian federation (aggressor state) the basis for the loss of Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in bill No. 10425 "On some issues in the field of migration regarding the grounds and procedure for the acquisition and termination of citizenship of Ukraine," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the basis for the loss of Ukrainian citizenship is:

- the use by an adult citizen on the territory of Ukraine of a foreigner's passport document, the consequence of which is the creation of threats to the national security of Ukraine;

- acquisition by a person of citizenship of Ukraine due to the presentation of false information, forged documents, concealment by a person of any material fact, in the presence of which, in relation to a person, a decision could not be made to accept the citizenship of Ukraine, deception or non-fulfillment of the obligation taken by a person to terminate foreign citizenship, either in the declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship and recognition of himself only as a citizen of Ukraine, or non-fulfillment of the obligation to pass exams;

- establishment of the fact of the person's military service under the contract in the russian federation;

- the entry into force of the guilty verdict of the court against persons, in particular, convicted in Ukraine for committing a crime against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, against the peace, security of humanity and international law and order;

- participation in armed aggression against Ukraine as part of the armed formations of the russian federation.

At the same time, according to the bill, the following cases are not considered voluntary acquisition of other citizenship:

- simultaneous acquisition by a child on the birth of citizenship of Ukraine and citizenship of another state or states;

- acquisition by a child who is a citizen of Ukraine of citizenship of his adopters due to adoption by foreigners;

- automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a citizen of Ukraine due to marriage to a foreigner;

- automatic acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine who has reached adulthood of another citizenship due to the application of legislation on citizenship of a foreign state, if such a citizen of Ukraine has not received a document confirming the citizenship of another state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy introduced a bill on multiple citizenship to the Rada.