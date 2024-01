In the Leningrad Oblast of russia, the S-300 air defense system is deployed after several successful UAV attacks on military facilities in the region.

The russian Telegram channel ASTRA wrote about it.

One of the local residents filmed one of the complexes being taken to the city. The car with it blocked the roadway and is trying to turn around.

Air defense equipment was spotted near St. Petersburg after UAVs attacked the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal on January 18, 2024, and the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga on January 21. They could not extinguish the fire there for more than a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 20-21, unknown drones attacked an oil terminal in the village of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast of the russian federation.

Later it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on the terminal in Ust-Luga.

We will remind you that on January 11, the authorities of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation announced an attack by an alleged Ukrainian drone that hit an energy infrastructure facility.