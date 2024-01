First cases of new subvariant of coronavirus strain recorded in Ukraine

In January, 9 cases of a new subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain - JN.1, which is called "Jenny", was registered in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, three cases of the virus were detected in the Sumy Region, two cases each in the Volyn and Cherkasy Regions, and one each in the Rivne and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The department notes that among the patients in Ukraine, only one out of nine people had two vaccinations against COVID-19. Age of patients - 27-73 years.

Based on the clinical symptoms, doctors recorded a moderate or mild course of the disease. One person was hospitalized.

According to Ihor Kuzin, the chief state sanitary doctor, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is constantly mutating, evading the immune response and more quickly affecting weakened immunity.

The WHO has said that the risk of JN.1 to the public is low and that the vaccines used around the world against COVID-19 protect against the new subvariant.

"Therefore, people who have not completed the course of vaccination against COVID-19 and persons at risk of a severe course of the disease should consult a family doctor and get vaccinated," Kuzin emphasizes.

It will be recalled that the head of the WHO stated that the world should prepare for future unknown diseases.