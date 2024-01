Two residents of Pavlohrad become victims of morning missile attack - Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Adminis

One person was killed and another was injured in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of a massive missile attack by the russian occupiers this morning.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Initially, Lysak wrote about two killed people as a result of a missile attack. Later, he clarified that only one person was killed. The second person survived and is now under medical supervision.

The head of the Regional Military Administration did not specify what caused the death and injury of people, the impact of missiles or the fall of their debris as a result of the operation of air defense equipment.

We will remind, this morning the russian occupiers launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

In the attack, the occupiers used Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft. S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes also fired.

During the attack of the russians, an air alert was announced throughout the country. Explosions were recorded in the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv came under russian missile fire twice in the morning. Residential and civil buildings were hit.

It is known that the entrance of one of the residential buildings collapsed as a result of the hit. Two people were killed, the search for survivors continues among the rubble.

And in Kyiv, russian missiles caused damage to a kindergarten and a residential high-rise building. Currently, at least seven injured are known.