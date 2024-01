Germany will not deport Ukrainian men of draft age who may be called up for military service in Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, Michael Roth, in an interview with Ukrinform on Monday, January 22.

Roth noted that he well understands the controversial nature of the discussion in Ukrainian society regarding mobilization. According to him, the russian dictator putin constantly sends people as "cannon fodder", while Ukraine tries to protect the lives of the military. However, Ukraine needs soldiers to defend the country, Roth said.

"The right to refuse military service is enshrined in Germany at the constitutional level. Therefore, I unequivocally share the opinion of our Minister of Justice (Marco Buschmann - author): Germany will not deport anyone who may be called up for military service in Ukraine," the politician said.

At the same time, Roth refuted the narratives of the aggressor state of the russian federation about the alleged fatigue of the Germans from Ukrainians, but acknowledged the problems in employment and integration of Ukrainian citizens. Currently, more than 190,000 men aged from 18 to 60 are officially in Germany, the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, stated that his country will not return Ukrainians of the draft age to their homeland.

On January 18, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, stated that there is no legal way to force Ukrainians to return from abroad and join the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

We will remind you that on January 4, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada began consideration of the government bill on mobilization.