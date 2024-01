Lots of destructions and injured in Kyiv. Vitali Klitschko reports on consequences of missile attack

As a result of a missile attack on the morning of Tuesday, January 23, several buildings in different districts were damaged in Kyiv, previously 18 people were injured. Previous information about the death has not been confirmed.

The mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, announced this.

"As of this hour, 18 people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of a russian missile attack. 13 of them have been hospitalized, including three children. A thirteen-year-old boy and four adults were treated by medics on the spot. One woman was taken to the intensive care unit and intensive care continues, the injured woman is alive!" he wrote.

According to the mayor, several buildings were damaged in the Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv. Emergency services are on site.

Balconies from the 1st to the 5th floor of a residential building and 4 apartments were damaged in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of falling debris. In another building, an unexploded warhead of a missile was discovered - the residents were evacuated. Also, a non-residential two-story building caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Cars were burning at another address.

In the Solomyanskyi district, the windows of an apartment building were blown out by an explosive wave. In addition, a fire broke out in several apartments. A two-story non-residential building was also destroyed.

A fire broke out in the Pecherskyi district as a result of hit at a non-residential building. During the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling, one injured was found.

In the Darnytskyi district, several places where debris fell were recorded, including on the roof of a 9-story residential building - without catching fire and near the territory of a kindergarten - also without further burning.

All emergency services continue to work at the crash sites.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, buildings on both banks of the capital were damaged as a result of the morning missile attack on Kyiv. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the fragments of the missile fell, in particular, on the territory of the kindergarten.

A fire broke out on the right bank of the capital as a result of the shelling.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Tuesday, January 23, rescuers are evacuating residents of one of the buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. A warhead of a missile that did not detonate was found in the apartment.