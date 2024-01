At least five people were killed, and at least 40 more were injured as a result of a massive missile attack by the russian military in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions this morning.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Five people were killed, and at least 40 others were injured. Consequences of the morning missile attack on Ukraine as of 08:45," the minister wrote.

Klymenko also listed the consequences of the missile attack by the occupiers.

Kyiv

As a result of the missile strike, several fires broke out in the capital — in Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. One person was killed, and there were injured civilians. Two high-rise buildings, a private building, and cars were damaged.

Kyiv Region

Rescuers work in the Bucha District. Two high-rise buildings, a private house, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Region

As a result of the attack on Pavlohrad, one person was killed, and one was injured.

Kharkiv

The occupiers hit two high-rise buildings. According to preliminary data, three people were killed, and about 30 others were injured.

Klymenko added that rescuers are working on the ground. They examine damaged buildings, search for victims, and dismantle rubble.

On the morning of January 23, the occupiers launched a new large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, using ground-based missile systems and strategic aircraft.

Explosions this morning thundered in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

Currently, there is no information about the number of rockets fired by the invaders. It is also unknown how many targets the air defense forces managed to destroy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of January 22, the russian occupiers fired several rockets at the suburbs of Kharkiv. Four explosions rang out in the city; there was destruction and casualties.