Russian ships are being loaded in the North Korean port, as evidenced by satellite images.

The respective report was published by The Guardian.

"The UK has provided satellite photographs of North Korean cargo shipments to Russia to a panel of UN experts as part of an attempt to trigger an official investigation into arms deals in violation of international sanctions," it said.

North Korea is accused of supplying ballistic missiles and hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to russians for the war in Ukraine following vladimir putin's meeting with Kim Jong-un in September 2023.

The publication suggests that the bilateral relations of the dictatorial countries are expanding, in particular, putin met in the kremlin with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui during her visit to the russian federation. It is reported that during the meeting it was about "further development of relations in all areas, including sensitive ones."

It is also noted that in the unpublished British intelligence report there are pictures taken between September and December, in which three russian ships - Maia, Angara and Maria - load containers in the North Korean port of Najin before moving to russian ports.

The agency could not identify the contents of the containers, but the United States previously announced that last week ballistic missiles from North Korea were used by russia in Ukraine, and the UN said that this was a violation of several UN Security Council resolutions.

The report, along with other evidence from the United States and other countries, was provided to a panel of UN experts on North Korean disarmament.

It is reported that next month specialists should publish their first final report on this issue against the background of already available information on the transfer of weapons by the DPRK to russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian intelligence knows about the supply of North Korean weapons to russia. Information on the transfer of ballistic missiles is being clarified. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this.

North Korea handed over not only a million artillery shells to russia, but also several types of missiles for the war against Ukraine, South Korean intelligence reported in November. According to Seoul, about 2,000 containers of weapons were sent from the North Korean port of Rajin to Vladivostok. More than 200,000 artillery shells of 122 mm caliber or more than 1 million shells of 152 mm caliber could be loaded into these containers.