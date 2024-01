Russia announces creation of "invisibility suit" that cannot be seen by thermal imagers - ISW

The russian company HiderX announced the development of an "invisibility suit" with a chemical coating, which, according to them, will ensure the invisibility of the russian military in front of the thermal imaging equipment used in Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this cover is entirely based on russian technology, and the suit weighs approximately 350 grams, making it easy to carry in a pocket.

The developer also announced that the tests of the new product should be completed by the end of January 2024.

