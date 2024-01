National police together with law enforcement officers from Czech Republic detain organizer of fraudulent cal

During the second stage of the international special operation, the National Police, together with Czech law enforcement officers, detained participants in a criminal organization who created a network of fraudulent call centers and deceived dozens of foreigners for almost UAH 3 million.

This is stated in a message of the Cyber Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The suspects created a network of phishing call centers in Kyiv and deceived dozens of foreigners for almost CZK 2 million, which is the equivalent of almost UAH 3 million.

As a result of the second stage of the international special operation, law enforcement officers detained one of the organizers and eight members of the group.

The fraudsters created phishing links for distribution on Czech online trading platforms.

Their accomplices from fraudulent call centers in Kyiv urged foreigners to follow fake links to pay for goods or services.

After people entered payment data on fraudulent resources, the information got to the criminals.

Using confidential information, attackers withdrew money from owners' accounts to controlled bank cards or converted it into cryptocurrency.

Last September, law enforcement officers conducted 29 searches, seized evidence of illegal activity, in particular computer equipment and mobile phones.

Police detained three organizers and five performers.

Thanks to the analysis of the information contained in the seized equipment, law enforcement officers established another organizer of the scheme and eight of his accomplices.

On January 17, with the power support of employees of the special police regiment, 12 searches were carried out in premises belonging to those involved in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

They seized computer equipment, laptops, mobile phones, bank and SIM cards, as well as work records.

The organizer and eight performers were detained.

The actions of the fraudsters are qualified depending on participation in criminal activities, under several articles of the Criminal Code: Parts 4, 5 of Article 190 (fraud); Parts 1, 2 of Article 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it); Part 2 of Art. 361 (unauthorized interference with the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks).

The issue of selecting precautions to the newly discovered fraudsters is being decided.

The attackers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Cyber Police, together with foreign law enforcement officers, liquidated the organized crime group, which stole money from the accounts of Swiss and German investors.