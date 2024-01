Belarus is preparing to integrate its business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center has reported this.

Thus, it is indicated that by July 1, Belarus plans to open a consulate in Rostov, which will actually serve residents of the temporarily occupied territories and help Belarusian businesses establish ties with the regions captured by russia.

"Thus, in fact, the neighboring state once again supported the occupation of a sovereign country and violated international law. The National Resistance Center notes that any assistance to the occupation implies responsibility," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier Belarus began the construction of a military camp in the Gomel Region. It is located about 40 kilometers from the Novaja Huta - Novi Yarylovychi crossing point on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Meanwhile, the Tinder dating service said it will stop working in Belarus from February 15. In Belarus, security forces reportedly used Tinder to, under the guise of dating, identify people who were going out to protests against dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko.