A staff member (R) demonstrates features of a vehicle safety simulation platform at an exhibition during the Global Digital Economy Conference.Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

"Beijing is striving to build itself into a global benchmark city for the digital economy, with added value in digital sectors accounting for 42.9 percent of its regional gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023", – said mayor of the city Yin Yong.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Official statistics show that in 2023, Beijing's digital economy had achieved added value of some 1.88 trillion yuan (about 263.7 billion U.S. dollars), marking an 8.5 percent year-on-year increase when calculated at current prices.

"Additionally, Beijing has excelled in the construction of digital infrastructure, boasting several national leading indicators. In 2023, the Chinese capital erected 30,000 new 5G base stations, securing the top spot nationally with 49 5G base stations per ten thousand people", – according to Yin.

Moreover, 24 of Beijing's generative AI products have been granted public access, nearly half of China's total. The high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone in Beijing covered 160 square kilometers in 2023, enabling the testing and use of 775 autonomous vehicles across eight scenarios.

"In 2024, Beijing will accelerate the construction of a global benchmark for the digital economy, actively strategize in key sectors of the digital economy, and comprehensively transform production methods, lifestyles and governance through digitization", – Yin added.

The Beijing mayor made the remarks, when he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress.