PrivatBank puts up for sale bad loans of individuals for UAH 501 million

PrivatBank offers professional market participants until February 2, 2024 to register on the platform of the OpenMarket electronic trading system (SETAM state enterprise of the Ministry of Justice) for the purchase of claim rights for a portfolio of card loans in the amount of UAH 501.4 million, which is the initial (starting) price of the lot.

This is stated in the message of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This portfolio includes more than 80,000 consumer loans granted to unsecured individuals, which were declared hopeless and written off by existing reserves.

Loans for which military personnel and mobilized persons are debtors are excluded from the portfolio for sale - according to information available in PrivatBank.

According to the report, the terms of sale are fair and transparent - the claim rights for such a portfolio include only the body of the loan and accrued interest.

The sale of debt will be carried out by electronic bidding, which consists of automatic step-by-step reduction of the initial (starting) price of the lot, stages of submission of closed price proposals and price offer.

The minimum selling price of the lot is 2.1% of the initial (starting) price of the lot.

Financial institutions that have a valid license for lending and/or factoring services and meet the requirements of the bank will be allowed to participate in the bidding.

As part of the program approved by the government and the National Bank to reduce the problem debt of state banks, at the end of 2023 the Supervisory Board of PrivatBank approved a decision to organize the sale of the claim rights under the specified portfolio of bad loans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers at the suggestion of the National Bank and PrivatBank shareholders decided to nationalize the financial institution.

The state, represented by the Ministry of Finance, received 100% in the capital of PrivatBank.