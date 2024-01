During the martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers limited the sale of imported cigarettes to 2 packs per person per day and 2 liters of alcohol in Duty Free shops.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 19, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to eliminate the tax evasion scheme for the sale of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages in duty-free shops. The government decision provides for the introduction of effective control over compliance with restrictions on the sale of tobacco products by duty-free shops during the period of martial law. products and alcoholic beverages to one person during one day (approximately 2 packs of foreign cigarettes and 2 liters of alcohol)," the message reads.

The resolution also introduced the procedure for exchanging information between the State Border Guard Service, the State Tax Service, the State Customs Service and Duty Free stores for the identification of buyers of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the Verkhovna Rada prohibited the placing in the customs regime of duty-free trade and the sale (supply) of tobacco products produced in Ukraine by duty-free shops (Duty Free) until the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.