The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv on a visit to the Day of Unity of Ukraine on January 22. The Polish Prime Minister will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Poland informed about this on the X social network.

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk is starting his visit to Kyiv, where he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," the message reads.

On January 16, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting in Davos (Switzerland). The Polish leader announced the visit of the country's prime minister, Donald Tusk, to Kyiv in a few days.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, every year on January 22, the day of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic, the Day of the Unity of Ukraine is celebrated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians all over the world on the Day of the Unity of Ukraine, which is celebrated today, January 22.