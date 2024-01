Monobank suffered another DDoS attack on its computer system. It received over 580 million requests. This is not the first attack on the bank in recent times. The co-founder of the bank, Oleh Horohovskyi, said that the attack was repelled.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Horohovskyi reported another attack on the bank at 10:46 p.m. on January 21.

"I think Monobank is currently one of the most attacked IT targets in the country. DDoS attacks are just nonstop. An attack with a total load of 580 million service requests just ended. It's just space," said the co-owner of the financial institution.

As you know, a day before that, Oleh Horohovskyi also reported that Monobank became the target of a cyberattack, but it was repelled.

As earlier reported, on the morning of December 12, a hacker attack caused a technical failure at the Kyivstar mobile communications operator, which affected the provision of communication services and Internet access for some subscribers, the consequences of which were corrected for about a week. At the same time, Horohovskyi announced that there was a massive DDoS attack on Monobank.