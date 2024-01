The Chancellor of Germany and the Prime Minister of Great Britain held a telephone conversation regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz wrote about it in the X social network.

As the Telegram channel DW Glavnoe reports, London and Berlin "must continue to significantly and steadily support Ukraine" in the war unleashed by the russian federation, Scholz noted in a post following the conversation.

The fact of the conversation was confirmed by the Office of the British Prime Minister. According to information, Rishi Sunak informed Scholz about the allocation of at least GBP 2.5 billion sterling (about EUR 2.9 billion) for military aid to Kyiv.

The chancellor and the prime minister also discussed "broader cooperation" in the field of defense and security, support of regional stability in the Middle East, and the migration crisis in Europe.

Earlier, the press service of the German government reported that Berlin will almost double the amount of military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - up to EUR 7 billion.