Overnight into January 20, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with seven Shaheds, four of which were destroyed by air defense units.

The command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) informs about this.

"At night, the russian occupiers carried out another air strike, using seven Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Four enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the military department said in a summary.

At the same time, the Air Force of the AFU clarified that other ruscist UAVs did not reach their targets.

The military noted that the attack drones were launched by the occupiers from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia, and separately hit three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region on the Donetsk Region.

Anti-aircraft defense worked within the Odesa, Mykolayiv, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

"The mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed four enemy UAVs; the remaining three did not reach their goals," the military department of Ukraine emphasized.

