On January 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated about 750 russian invaders. Dozens of enemy equipment and weapons were also "demilitarized." In particular, the enemy lost 14 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU regarding russia's losses in the war.

Thus, on January 19, the Defense Forces destroyed approximately 750 soldiers of the russian army of occupation. Thus, the irreversible losses of the russian invaders during the full-scale invasion on the morning of January 20 reached 375,270 russian invaders.

The enemy lost equipment and weapons the day before. In particular, the invaders lost four tanks (in total, russia has already lost 6,171 units), ten armored fighting vehicles (11,455), 14 artillery systems (8,868), and one MLRS (967).

The number of russian vehicles decreased by 17 units (11,848), and special vehicles decreased by five units (1,389).

Five UAVs of the operational-tactical level were also destroyed (a total of 6,934 destroyed).

The number of destroyed russian air defense equipment (654), aircraft (331), helicopters (324), cruise missiles (1,818), as well as ships/boats (23) and submarines (one), did not change during the day.