EU countries have started discussing the next – the 13th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with its invasion of Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, it is expected to be approved before the second anniversary of the invasion, on February 24.

New individuals and legal entities are expected to be added to the sanctions list, as well as new trade restrictions and additional measures to combat sanctions evasion.

According to Bloomberg, on Wednesday, the European Council discussed the new package at the level of ambassadors of EU member states. The agency notes that it will not be easy to approve the new package by February 24, as work on the 12th package of sanctions lasted more than two months. No specific proposals have yet been announced.

The largest item of the 12th package of sanctions, approved in December, was a phased ban on the import of Russian diamonds. Additional measures were also introduced to combat the circumvention of sanctions through third countries.

Discussions are ongoing in the EU regarding the allocation of new funds to Ukraine. It is about both military aid and, first of all, the allocation of 50 billion in financial aid from the EU budget.

This topic should be discussed by the leaders of the EU countries at the summit on February 1. However, there is still no consensus: Hungary, as before, did not agree, and not all countries are ready to compromise with Budapest. As a possible alternative, Bloomberg cites the agreement of 26 EU member states without the participation of Hungary - to help Ukraine by bypassing the EU budget.