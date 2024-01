The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the detention of the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych - Roman, who was previously wanted.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to grant permission for the detention of a suspect in criminal proceedings for the supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is about permission to detain Ihor Hrynkevych’s son, Roman.

Hrynkevych was allowed to be detained for the purpose of going to court to participate in the consideration of a petition to apply a preventive measure against him in the form of detention.

He is one of the defendants in the criminal proceedings for the supply of low-quality clothes for the Armed Forces for almost UAH 1 billion.

As part of the production, 5 persons were notified of suspicion.

They are charged with the creation of a criminal organization and participation in it, as well as fraud committed under martial law in an especially large amount (Parts 1, 2 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code).

The other four defendants are in custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation did not immediately arrest Roman Hrynkevych, because it could not collect evidence of his guilt in time.

After the corruption scandal, artist Sonia Moroziuk said that she was breaking off her engagement to Roman Hrynkevych.

Earlier, on the initiative of the SBI, the property of the family and the companies controlled by the Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense, who tried to bribe the State Bureau of Investigation, was arrested.

Ihor Hrynkevych was announced a new suspicion - in causing the state budget of Ukraine losses for almost UAH 1 billion.