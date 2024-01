On the evening of January 18, a large-scale blackout occurred in the annexed Crimea. This suggests that Ukraine is destroying russia's military capabilities on the peninsula not only in a purely fiery way.

The head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk has stated this on the air of the Suspilne.Sprotyv marathon.

She stressed that the military bases of russians are also fed from the total electricity of the peninsula. And the "complication of life" of these bases is one of the tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“There will still be appropriate changes in the overall logistics. Destroying the enemy's potential is not only in a purely fiery way. It should be understood that the military bases deployed on the Crimean Peninsula are also powered by the electricity provided in general order, they also have water supply and complications of their lives. This is also one of our tasks," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of Thursday, January 18, large-scale power outages occurred in the occupied Crimea.

Also, intelligence of Britain reported that the scale of the russian missile attack on Ukraine on January 8 reflects the level of success achieved by the Armed Forces during the attacks on the Crimea on January 4.