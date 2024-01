Defense Intelligence tells how many A-50 aircraft left and why russia cannot produce them

The russian occupiers have about ten A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft left, represented by two different modifications. The russian federation cannot manufacture new aircraft of this type.

This was stated during the telethon by the representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov.

According to him, the destruction of the A-50 aircraft for the occupiers is a significant loss of funds for the russian federation. In addition, such armament will no longer return to the battlefield.

"It is an important fact that today russia has lost the opportunity to produce such aircraft. Therefore, the loss of each such unit is a multiply increased loss, it is not recoverable. This is a huge loss, if we talk about the sums of funds," Yusov emphasizes.

In addition, according to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, the destruction of the A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov is also a significant loss of funds for the russian occupiers.

Yusov says that the russian reaction to the downing of the A-50 and the damage to the Il-22 can be compared to the reaction to the destruction of the Moskva cruiser.

"These are also very significant events and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are very successful. Denial, silence and recognition," the intelligence officer added.

We will remind you that on the evening of January 14, 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and significantly damaged the Il-22M air command post over the Sea of Azov. All 15 people on board, including high-ranking officers, are believed to have been killed.

Also, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine showed a video of the last flight "into the zone of no return" of the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.