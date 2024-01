Tens of thousands of Ukrainians expected to arrive in Canada by late March

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are expected to arrive in Canada by March 31, 2024. Until this date, you can enter the country with a CUAET visa.

ctvnews.ca writes about it.

Since March 2022, the Canadian government has issued 936,293 emergency temporary visas for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while the war continues. By November 28, 2023, 210,178 Ukrainians with CUAET visas came to the country.

Settlement agencies are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainians. According to a pre-arrival survey conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Operation Ukraine Safe Haven, 90,000 emergency visa holders were scheduled to arrive by the deadline.

In this regard, a significant increase in the number of new arrivals compared to previous months is expected, said Sarosh Rizvi, the executive director of the organization.

According to him, the wave of public support of Ukrainians is fading. Instead, organizations do it.

There also remains the problem of finding people a place to live, he said. Newcomers will be offered to settle in smaller communities, where it is easier and more affordable to find housing.

People with a special visa after March 31 will still be able to come to Canada, but they will not be eligible for a three-year work or study permit under the program, nor will they be eligible for any financial or settlement support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Czech Republic is preparing payments to Ukrainian refugees who decide to return to their homeland.