North Korea has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system in protest against joint military exercises between South Korea, the US and Japan.

Reuters writes about it.

The tests were conducted in the waters of the Sea of Japan. Tested underwater attack drones are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. They are called Haeil-5-23.

North Korea's new drone system was first tested in March 2023. State media said it "intended to carry out covert attacks in hostile waters and destroy Navy strike groups and major operational ports by creating a large radioactive wave through an underwater explosion."

Notably, the navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted their regular three-day exercises as part of efforts to improve their response to Pyongyang's new nuclear and missile threats.

However, according to Pyongyang, "aggressive maneuvers involving the warships of South Korea, the United States and Japan destabilize the situation in the region."

