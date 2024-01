Russia withdrew the Kalibr missile carriers from the Black, Azov and Mediterranean seas.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 08:00 a.m. on January 19, 2024, there is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea. Kalibr cruise missile carriers are missing," the General Staff said.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, of which 1 was moving from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea - 18 ships, 7 of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

The russian federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, South Operational Command explained why the russians are forced to save Kalibr missiles. This may be due to the problems of replenishment of their supplies and logistics for the enemy fleet due to the actions of the Defense Forces in the Black Sea region.

It is also reported that the russian Navy still keeps them closer to Novorossiysk.