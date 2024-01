The blocking of truck traffic at the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian "Krasnoilska," has been stopped. Traffic has been fully restored.

This follows from a statement by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"We remind you that only empty cargo vehicles can cross the state border of Ukraine with Romania at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint," the agency added.

As of January 18, it was known that Romanian farmers were blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Halmeu, Siret, and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

On January 16, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of the main agricultural organizations reached an agreement that satisfied several demands of farmers who protested and blocked the border with Ukraine.

The agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as their duration may be affected by future negotiations with the carriers.

On January 16, Polish carriers stopped blocking the border at the last checkpoint - Yahodyn-Dorohusk.