The Stratim design bureau in russia presented its new project - the Yastreb unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This budget analogue of the Iranian Shahed drone has a flight range of 350 kilometers and a warhead weighing 80 kilograms.

According to information from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Yastreb is intended to be used by russian forces as a decoy to divert attention from Ukrainian air defense systems.

Flight tests of the prototype are currently underway, and flight tests of the finished product are expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

It is important to note that on January 18, russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the Raduga State Machine-Building Design Bureau, a subsidiary of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KTRV). Earlier, Shoigu set the task of increasing the weapon's flight range to more than 300 kilometers.

Boris Obnosov, the Director General of the Military Aviation and Security Research Center, reported on the successful testing of weapons with a flight range of 310 kilometers and a reduction in the cost of their production. The company also increased the warhead from 450 to 800 kilograms.

Sergey Bogatikov, the general director of the Raduga state-owned enterprise, said that the enterprise increased the number of employees, expanded production areas, improved equipment, and established 12-hour shifts to increase production volumes. This indicates an eightfold increase in the production of high-precision weapons after the beginning of the russian invasion.

