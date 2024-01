In December 2023, Ukrainian strikes in Sevastopol led to the sinking of the Russian Tarantul-class corvette.

This was reported by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

This was reported by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Partisans from the ATESH group, based in Crimea, reported the discovery of a sunken Tarantul-class corvette in the Hrafska Bay of Sevastopol. Satellite images provided with coordinates by the partisans confirm that the corvette sank between December 28 and 31, 2023.

Russian and Crimean occupation officials claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian drone strikes on Sevastopol. Analysts believe that this confirmation of the Ukrainian strike indicates the success of Ukraine's recent campaign against occupied Crimea, perhaps even more successful than previously reported.

Experts also recall the previously successful strike by Ukrainian forces against the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the summer of 2023, which forced Russian troops to withdraw ships from their main base in Sevastopol.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 4, it became known about the attack of naval drones on the port city of Novorossiysk. At first, the explosions were heard in the area of Southern Lake, and later, a series was heard in Myskhako.

The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of Russia acknowledged the attack but, as usual, announced its "repulsion." After some time, footage of the sunken ship hit the network. Agency sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of which the amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged.