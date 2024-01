During the past day, on January 18, the military aggressor state of the russian federation fired 67 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region. It fired 413 shells using mortars, artillery, MLRSes, tanks, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy fired 11 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, objects of critical infrastructure.

As a result of russian aggression, three people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Oleshky Town Military Administration, Tetiana Hasanenko, said that the local population is dying every day in the occupied left-bank Kherson Region, as part of the communities were at the epicenter of hostilities.

Also, on the morning of January 15 in Kherson, trolleybuses did not go on their routes because the russians' night shelling damaged the cables and contact network.

On January 11, three enemy assaults were recorded on the left bank of the Kherson Region, which is four times less than in the previous days, when the enemy tried to assault 10-12 times a day.