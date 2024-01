The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are actively resisting Russian troops on the Avdiyivka Axis, inflicting heavy losses on enemy armored vehicles. In three days, the AFU destroyed 41 units of armored vehicles used by the Russians to support their infantry.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces have made a confirmed advance southwest of Avdiyivka. Geolocation images indicate the capture of a position east of Nevelske, located southwest of Avdiyivka.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, noted that Russian troops in the Avdiyivka area are actively using armored vehicles to support the infantry. This tactic caused losses for Russian forces - 41 units of armored vehicles in the last three days, including 17 tanks.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, adds that Russian forces often use tanks and armored personnel carriers to transport infantry before retreating, but this opens the door for Ukrainian forces to strike armored vehicles.

Fighting continues in various directions around Avdiyivka, including northwest near Stepove, Novokalynove, and Novobakhmutivka. Strong positional battles were also recorded southwest of Avdiyivka.

