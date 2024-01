Ukraine is making significant efforts to resume flights from Kyiv and Lviv.

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma announced this at a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos, Sky News reports.

"I don't want to create over-expectations... but I can tell you we are working very intensively to recover the air connection in Ukraine," he said.

According to Shurma, the presence of reliable logistics, transport links, especially air traffic, are fundamentally important elements of the country's business and investment activities.

"If investors and businessmen cannot comfortably and quickly get to the places they need, they will not come and do nothing," the deputy head of the President’s Office stated.

In response to the question whether the Ukrainian authorities are really considering opening airports in Kyiv (Boryspil International Airport) and Lviv, he said that both airports are considered, but at the same time the "main focus" is on Boryspil.

Regarding the possibility of resuming flights in the summer, Shurma said he was not ready to give a specific timeline.

In February 2022, Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights and said flight safety was at high risk due to the use of weapons and military equipment.

Recall that recently there was information that in Ukraine "in a month or two" passenger flights from the Uzhhorod airport could be resumed. The head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration denied this information.

The Uzhhorod International Airport is not ready to resume air service in the near future, because the sky over the Zakarpattia Region is closed as it is over the whole of Ukraine.