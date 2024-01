State-owned enterprise will pay UAH 8 million for monitoring of news about Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi on TikTok

The Center for the Protection of the Information Space of Ukraine state-owned enterprise will pay UAH 8.1 million for the monitoring of news written by domestic and foreign media about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This is evidenced by the data of the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These funds should finance tracking what the media show or write about:

- President of Ukraine,

- First Lady and her foundation;

- Head of the Office of the President;

- deputy heads of the Office of the President and significant figures of the information field of the Office of the President (advisers, representatives, etc.).

- Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- Chiefs of the General Staff and their deputies;

- Cabinet of Ministers, including the Prime Minister and all ministers;

- Ministry of Culture;

- Verkhovna Rada and its leadership.

The tender documentation states that this is required for "assessing the dissemination of necessary narratives" and "assessing media loyalty to persons."

Domestic television, radio channels, print media and online publications, all social networks, including TikTok, as well as top foreign media are to be monitored.

