China's power use up 6.7 pct in 2023

Wind turbines in Liutang Township of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Wei.

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 6.7 percent year on year in 2023, official data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Power usage reached 9.22 trillion kilowatt-hours last year, according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumption by primary industries increased by 11.5 percent year on year, while power consumption by secondary and tertiary sectors rose by 6.5 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

Residential power usage saw a mild increase of 0.9 percent to 1.35 trillion kilowatt-hours, the administration said.