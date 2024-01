Poland is considering the possibility of producing more ammunition to help Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, Reuters writes.

Foreign Minister Sikorski said Poland's new government is studying how it can produce more ammunition and military equipment as it works on a new aid package for Ukraine.

"We are looking at all issues related to Ukraine with a fresh eye. We are studying what opportunities we have to produce more ammunition and equipment, as well as what we still have in our warehouses," Sikorski said.

Although Warsaw has provided military and financial aid to Kyiv since the russian invasion, the previous government of the nationalist Law and Justice party said last year that it was only carrying out pre-agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"We believe and inform our allies that the cost of containing mr. putin after he has conquered Ukraine will be much greater than the cost of providing assistance to Ukraine to effectively defend against his act of aggression," the Minister noted.

It will be recalled that Duda met with Zelenskyy in Davos and announced the Polish Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv.